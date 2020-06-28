Ready to launch your first Mission or want to speak to a Foap Expert?Don’t be a stranger, say hi!
Some people call it a brand brief; others a campaign plan. We call it a Mission.
Why? It’s more than a brief. A Mission is a vehicle that drives the shape, direction and results of your campaign, from conception, selection to deployment, with the Foap team offering end-to-end guidance and support along the whole creative journey.
You want your content to stand out and avoid any copycats.
Request assets exclusively licensed to your brand.
You want to create some early buzz or test the market with some social-media visuals.
Let Foap select sample users & generate pre-launch content.
You’re about to launch but you want to keep your competitors guessing.
Launch a Mission only visible to a select group.
You’re up and running. Now watch your Mission Gallery populate with assets customised to your Mission, all in real time.
Control, monitor and analyze the whole process
Inspect and analyse portfolios of potential Creators
Collaborate with talented Creators
7 years of creative know-how & legal guidance
A dedicated art direction team at your brand’s disposal
Admin support providing speedy quality & legal checks
The collective creativity of 3 million Creators from over 180 countries
Photos and videos made in any location in the world
Localised and culturally relevant content
Download and start leveraging your visual content however or wherever you like. It’s all yours. For good!
Foap gives brands the opportunity to create authentic content which engages with the consumers. It’s fast and easy. Working with the Foap community is an enrichment for our brand.
Whenever we needed to tweak something, the Foap team helped us figure out a solution to provide a better outcome. They worked seamlessly with our team when it came to activating each campaign.
The social power of Foapers changed the way we collect the photos. We can promote Poland using fantastic shots of real people. Foap is the perfect choice for us!
NIVEA found themselves paying a lot for content that never seemed to fit their brand and ‘visual-first’ marketing strategy. Same old stock photography. Same old expensive photo/video shoots. And that’s when Foap stepped in …Read more
co-creators feeding NIVEA’s campaign
customised images telling NIVEA’s story on social media, their way
original videos driving serious CTR results for NIVEA